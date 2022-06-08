A few months ago, a unique writing instrument started making waves on Amazon — and we couldn't help but notice the mind-boggling number of folks carting it en masse (20,000 reviews and counting). It was, as it appeared, a multifunctional pen that was also a ruler, screwdriver (both flat and Phillips), touchscreen stylus, and spirit level. Oh, and did we mention it costs less than $15? Unsurprisingly, it emerged as a top-carted gift item for the handy-dandy person in our lives, and we're calling it now: It's sure to be a hit with Father's Day just around the corner.
"This pen is literally the perfect EDC [everyday carry] item," writes one savvy Amazon reviewer. "I've already used the Phillips head screwdriver on so many things, like putting in my doorknob or undoing the screw to fill up my butane lighter. The pen itself is good quality, and the whole design is sturdy. One of my favorite things I've bought off of Amazon — and I'm an Amazon junkie."
"This is the Swiss Army knife of pens."
amazon reviewer
At first glance, it looks like a pretty basic pen that maybe only a teacher would find aesthetically pleasing. (No shade to teachers, who are the bedrock of society.) However, with all of those actually useful functions in mind (that, BTW, don't add to the bulk of the item), a simple writing tool is rendered essential. "This is the Swiss Army knife of pens," declares another satisfied customer. "There are a bunch of handy but unexpected features. Plus, the four ink refills add to the value." (Also, many reviewers noted that not only is the pen useful for myriad tasks, but it writes beautifully as a humble pen.)
"My dad is a gadget guy and he LOVED this! We gave him other, more expensive gifts, but this was his favorite! He loved that it did a bunch of stuff and brings it everywhere!"
amazon reviewer
As with any viral Amazon product, many seemingly identical variations of the hot item are available online for anywhere from $9 (and change) to $16. It most commonly appears in classic yellow, but other colorways like black, blue, and red can be found with a little more sleuthing.
So if you're stumped for an affordable yet useful Father's Day gift idea (especially one with fast, free shipping), look no further than this crowd-pleasing gem — maybe he'll even use it to write you a thank-you note (or, more likely, to help assemble your IKEA furniture).
