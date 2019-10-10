The Most Wanted Items To Shop On Amazon — According To You

After digging into an entire year's worth of shopping data from popular stories, we were able to streamline a product list that includes only the top purchased and Prime-ed items from the past 12 months. Peep all of the noteworthy and unexpected favorites that just may have been carted by you or your closest friends and family — from premium beauty essentials to cult-favorite fashion finds and more. All of these hot-ticket Amazon items and more are lined up ahead.