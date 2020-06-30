While there's nothing quite like New York City in the summer, we're quickly learning that there's also nothing like New York City in the summer amidst a global pandemic. The scent of garbage infiltrates the air, A/C units are constantly leaking, and face masks are a must for the foreseeable future (regardless of what that means for our tan lines). So, while an Aperol Spritz can alleviate some of those summer bummers, another way to escape the city's hottest season is by planning a little getaway to a beach nearby. And, with Airbnb's enhanced cleaning protocols in place, finding a rental that feels safe to stay in during these uncertain times is now possible.
If you thought your only seaside escape was a house in the Hamptons, think again. A prime location in NYC gives you access to plenty of alternative beaches — from Fire Island to Ocean City. To make your vacation planning just a little simpler, we went ahead and collected the best beach rentals in and around New York City. Accessible by subway, train, or car in under a few hours, these houses are the perfect spots to plan a quick trip.
Just be sure to book before all the July through September dates are taken — and do your research on travel restrictions that may prohibit you from visiting.
