While there's nothing quite like New York City in the summer, we're quickly learning that there's also nothing like New York City in the summer amidst a global pandemic . The scent of garbage infiltrates the air, A/C units are constantly leaking, and face masks are a must for the foreseeable future (regardless of what that means for our tan lines). So, while an Aperol Spritz can alleviate some of those summer bummers, another way to escape the city's hottest season is by planning a little getaway to a beach nearby. And, with Airbnb's enhanced cleaning protocols in place, finding a rental that feels safe to stay in during these uncertain times is now possible.