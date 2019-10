Come winter, we've only got one thing on our mind: staying warm . While tights, chunky sweaters, and yes, leggings, deserve a shout-out for helping us stay heated, the real MVP of the latter half of the year is our trusty outerwear . From a fluffy sherpa jacket to the quintessential camel waist-tie , our coats are what keep our spirits up, no matter how cold it is outside. And when you're over it and want to wear the same sweats and tee combo for the third day in a row, your coat has you, and your outfit, covered. Literally.