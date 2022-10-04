5 Affordable Beauty Brands You Can Find At Target

Perhaps the most impressive feat is how Target has managed to pull off all these big beauty moves while keeping an eye out for good value. It's a great discovery engine for makeup and skin-care products that are both high quality and affordable. Below, we have done all the legwork for you and rounded up the best affordable beauty brands at Target — plus, the top hero products that cost $25 or less. Whether you are looking for an everyday eyeshadow palette or scented body oil to boost your mood, we have got you covered.