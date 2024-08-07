Abercrombie & Fitch’s Fall Collection Includes Cozy Essentials & Must-Have Denim

You can’t complete your fall outfit without some extra styling, and we’re looking at Abercrombie’s accessory selection, which is small but mighty (and bound to grow as fall inches closer). Slip on a vegan leather saddle purse for dressier outings, or grab hold of a travel-friendly tote bag for casual outings. There are also several sleek belts and vintage-inspired baseball caps (some featuring your favorite team’s logo) that you’ll want to add to cart immediately.