Abercrombie & Fitch’s Fall Collection Includes Cozy Essentials & Must-Have Denim

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
We may still be in the midst of summer, but several of our favorite retailers have already released their autumn collections, from Alo Yoga to now Abercrombie & Fitch. The Refinery29 reader-favorite brand’s fall collection is stacked with trendy statement pieces and classic wardrobe staples alike. From trendy barrel-leg jeans and drop-waist dresses to classic cardigan knits and trench coats, you’ll no doubt be able to upgrade your wardrobe through Abercrombie & Fitch’s newest styles. We especially have to shine a light on the brand’s sought-after denim, which is both reader-loved and editor-approved.
To help inspire and build your fall outfits for all the cool-weather activities you’ll have in store, we’ve compiled the brand’s best new arrivals, as well as its bestsellers in fall-appropriate fabrics and colorways. Scroll through the knit, tweed, denim, and vegan leather clothing and accessories in neutrals, sage greens, burnt oranges, and black-and-white color combinations below.
So go on and get your back-to-school-season shopping done at Abercrombie & Fitch now, and thank us later.
To help inspire and build your fall outfits for all the cool-weather activities you’ll have in store, we’ve compiled the brand’s best new arrivals, as well as its bestsellers in fall-appropriate fabrics and colorways. Scroll through the knit, tweed, denim, and vegan leather clothing and accessories in neutrals, sage greens, burnt oranges, and black-and-white color combinations below.
So go on and get your back-to-school-season shopping done at Abercrombie & Fitch now, and thank us later.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Abercrombie & Fitch Fall Tops
If you’re searching for transitional staples you can wear from now through fall, look no further than Abercrombie & Fitch’s top and sweater selections, which we’ve split up here. For office-ready tops, consider a new ribbed button-down vest or a top-rated striped button-down shirt. The brand also has several flattering ruched one-shoulder and off-the-shoulder tops this season, which are perfect for night-out dressing.
Abercrombie & Fitch Fall Sweaters
Onto fall sweaters! Update your cozy-season essentials with sweaters and cardigans that are anything but frumpy. Stick to a short-sleeve sweater tee while the weather’s still warm, or a luxe short-sleeve cardigan that can be worn as a top (and that definitely isn’t your grandma’s). As the weather gets chillier and breezier, wear a relaxed collared sweater, and as football season starts, there are NFL sweaters for all (including a Kansas City Chiefs sweater for the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stans).
Abercrombie & Fitch Fall Bottoms
Before we get to fall-favorite denim jeans, we have to highlight Abercrombie & Fitch’s other bottom options. The brand offers this writer’s favorite wide-leg work pants, and our eyes are on the Harper and mid-rise styles this season. We don’t expect mini skorts to go anywhere as we move forward from a tenniscore summer. And Abercrombie has fall-appropriate options with school-girl pleats and sweater fabrications to choose from.
Abercrombie & Fitch Fall Denim
Abercrombie & Fitch’s new fall denim selection just dropped, and it includes some of the top 2024 denim trends. Baggy jeans and barrel-leg jeans continue to trend, and, luckily, there are many options to shop. (And the best part is that most of Abercrombie’s jeans are available in many shades, several lengths, and classic and Curve Love sizing.) Office-approved jeans and “jeans as occasionwear” are also going strong, so pick a denim blazer or denim jumpsuit to channel the day-to-night look.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Abercrombie & Fitch Fall Dresses
Get into the fall spirit with a new dress. Drop-waist dresses aren’t going anywhere, so if you haven’t tried the silhouette yet, this fall is your chance! You can also keep it cozy in a sweater maxi dress or a vest-inspired mini dress. Whether you opt for thick pinstripes or tweed, you can’t go wrong with these fall dress styles.
Abercrombie & Fitch Fall Outerwear
’Tis the season for edgy cropped jackets, according to the brand’s new outerwear options. From a twill workwear jacket fit for pumpkin picking and a vegan leather jacket for cider tastings to a cropped blazer for the office, Abercrombie & Fitch has outerwear perfect for all your fall festivities and activities. We’re also a fan of the brand’s trench coat — which, you guessed it, also comes in a cropped length — for elevating your rainy-day outfits.
Abercrombie & Fitch Fall Accessories
You can’t complete your fall outfit without some extra styling, and we’re looking at Abercrombie’s accessory selection, which is small but mighty (and bound to grow as fall inches closer). Slip on a vegan leather saddle purse for dressier outings, or grab hold of a travel-friendly tote bag for casual outings. There are also several sleek belts and vintage-inspired baseball caps (some featuring your favorite team’s logo) that you’ll want to add to cart immediately.