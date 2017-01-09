Rob Kardashian Has A New Reality Star Girlfriend

Rob Kardashian is back in the game. The 30-year-old is dating reality star Mehgan James, People confirms. A source told People that 26-year-old James, known for reality series Bad Girls Club and Basketball Wives LA , is "living for this moment right now." Another source revealed to the magazine that the pair have been "really close friends" for about three months — right around the time Kardashian ended his relationship with fiancée Blac Chyna.
Chyna and Kardashian split in February after a rocky 10-month engagement. The exes appear to have mended their relationship now, though — or so we thought. On Wednesday, Kardashian posted a sweet note to Chyna on Instagram. "This young lady grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child," he wrote. "She is beautiful and gave me my first child." But as of Thursday morning, the reality star has deleted the post — along with another gushing Instagram of Chyna, this one a throwback. He had captioned the photo, "Awww look at my little Angela at 14!!!!!! Hahaha I LOVE YOU!!!!"
Did Kardashian feel bad about proclaiming his love for Chyna at the same time that the news of his new relationship was broken? Of course, he may have meant he loves her as a friend and the mother of his child, and didn't want the posts to be misinterpreted or used against him. Either way, he's got us talking about it.
Kardashian proposed to Chyna April 2016. In November, they welcomed a child together, Dream Renée. They often had explosive arguments that played out publicly, on Instagram or their dramatic reality show Rob & Chyna (as well as Keeping Up With The Kardashians), before calling things off in February. Chyna accused Kardashian of being controlling and emotionally unstable; his weight was also an issue of contention between them.
