The parents of 6-month-old Dream Kardashian announced their breakup in February, but recent social media activity would suggest that they're either back together, being super-friendly exes, or trying to drum up interest in another E! reality show.
What we do know is that Kardashian somehow got hold of Chyna's old photo album. The reality star posted two childhood photos of his former fiancée on Instagram yesterday.
"This young lady grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child," he captioned the first pic, which shows Chyna (real name: Angela Renée White) as a girl. "She is beautiful and gave me my first child."
The second image shows a 14-year-old Chyna wearing SpongeBob SquarePants boxer shorts and a sports bra.
"Awww look at my little Angela at 14!!!!!!" he wrote of the throwback photo. "Hahaha I LOVE YOU!!!!"
"I love you"? "The woman I love"? That's not typical talk for an ex. Obviously, commenters have a few theories.
Theory #1: He wants to get back together.
"Just move on, Rob, and find someone better," one follower advised. "She [doesn't] even follow you."
Theory #2: He's trolling her.
"Looks like Rob is dissing Blac Chyna over social media and not flirting with her as you people think," argued one commenter. "He simply wants to remind her of how she used to be... before she used him and became more famous. It's a reality check and not love."
Theory #3: They're both trolling us.
"I love the way you guys are giving us suspense about what is going on in your lives," a fan wrote. "Love you both loads."
Sigh. We're confused. If only there were a show that helped us keep up with this family...
