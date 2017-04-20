Back in December, Rob Kardashian had a public meltdown on Snapchat. As someone who checks the app often, I remember clicking on his story, seeing how long it was, and preparing for some random product promo. But instead, I got a very intense and kind of disturbing look into Rob just moments after realizing that Blac Chyna left him alone at their shared house, and took their newborn daughter, Dream, with her. In the videos, Rob turns the camera on his self and stares into the lens, tearing up as he explains his version of the scenario: Chyna took all of Dream's things and left him. Even the snack closet is empty. He feels so alone and heartbroken. He doesn't know what to do. And then they were gone. He deleted them, and then they were quickly memed, and later speculated to be orchestrated to promote the second season of their show. But in typical Kardashian fashion, the real story was swept under the rug and lost in the news cycle as they pushed other news stories to bury the embarrassing look into Rob's sad situation.
That is until now — on this Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we will finally get a glimpse into what really went down that weird night. (Since then, Rob and Chyna have broken up, gotten back together, moved out, moved on, and then reunited, again — ETCETERA.) We learn from a clip on E! that eight or so cops visited Rob's house following the videos because people were worried that he was suicidal. Kim and Corey Gamble head over to see what is really going on, and try to explain to him that his relationship with Chyna will probably never improve. They want him to see how toxic her "motives" have been this whole time.
"I've always been super cool with her like I have a different relationship with her than like, you know, what you guys have and with Kylie and I always hear her out and stuff, but like just seeing the motives is like what's hurtful," Kim tells her brother.
"That's what I need to know from — in person," Rob responds, of her motives.
"She'll never tell you!" she says back to him.
Kim later says in a confessional that part of the blame definitely lies with her brother because he so easily places all the blame on Chyna. Still, she is not a fan of their union. "I've always felt like them as a couple just isn't that healthy and I think they know that too. It's not like some secret. Rob can be really irrational and he just has to learn to really take responsibility for himself and not blame Chyna. This just like all has to stop."
"It's so clear what this relationship is and that they're just not meant to be with each other," Kim says, once and for all.
Watch the emotional clip below.
