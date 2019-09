Back in December, Rob Kardashian had a public meltdown on Snapchat. As someone who checks the app often, I remember clicking on his story, seeing how long it was, and preparing for some random product promo. But instead, I got a very intense and kind of disturbing look into Rob just moments after realizing that Blac Chyna left him alone at their shared house, and took their newborn daughter, Dream, with her. In the videos, Rob turns the camera on his self and stares into the lens, tearing up as he explains his version of the scenario: Chyna took all of Dream's things and left him . Even the snack closet is empty. He feels so alone and heartbroken. He doesn't know what to do. And then they were gone. He deleted them, and then they were quickly memed, and later speculated to be orchestrated to promote the second season of their show. But in typical Kardashian fashion, the real story was swept under the rug and lost in the news cycle as they pushed other news stories to bury the embarrassing look into Rob's sad situation.