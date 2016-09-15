Rob Kardashian Admits He's Afraid His Weight Is A Turnoff To Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian has often been known to hole up in his house during filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in part because he was embarrassed about his appearance. He has talked about not feeling good about himself since gaining weight several years ago. And while he's on a healthier, happier path now, it seems his body insecurity is causing serious tensions in his relationship with Blac Chyna.



A preview clip for the next episode of the couple's reality show, Rob & Chyna, shows an argument set off by that very topic. Chyna is demanding to know why Rob skipped the house party she was hosting. "It's a combination of everything," he says, before admitting the more specific reason. "I just didn't really want you to see me and give you more reason to stop being attracted to me or whatever. So... I just didn't want to go."



His fiancée reacts in a kind and supportive way. "Even though I'm pissed at Rob for ghosting on me, when Rob says like really bad stuff about himself, it kinda like throws me off a lot because I don't see it," Chyna explains in an interview. "Some of the stuff that he thinks and says is really sad."



It's really encouraging and refreshing to see the couple mount hurdles like this in a healthy, positive way, given all the explosive arguments they've had so far. Plus, a lack of confidence about your appearance is an unfortunately common problem. That kind of insecurity can sour a relationship, so hearing a famous couple work through these issues openly can go a long way.