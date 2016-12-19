Tokyo Toni Thinks Rob & Chyna Will Get Back Together

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship seemed to implode over the weekend, but fear not: Chyna's mom thinks it's all a blip.
Though Tokyo Toni's Instagram page is now set to private, People reports that she took to social media yesterday to address her daughter's relationship drama. She first clapped back at fans questioning Chyna's decision to leave Kardashian and defended her against accusations of being a gold digger.
According to Toni, the issue isn't her daughter; it's Kardashian's jealous nature. That suggests that she agrees with claims that he is to blame for Chyna's messages being hacked.
“Rob goes into this woman’s phone all the time and never find anything in this is what he confesses to me,” she revealed in an emotional post. “He confesses to me that he knows he has the issue but don’t know how to handle it. He’s a very emotional guy with many many personal issues how do I know this he told me. I don’t get into people’s business but my daughter is my business. I don’t care what you see online!!!!!
“Most of you people live vicariously through others anyway … stop being a stick in the mud minding people's business and know you will never get your answer you’re looking for. At the end of the day it is what it is celebrity or non-celebrity. I don’t know why people think because you have a lot of money and material things that every day normal shit cannot and do not happen to them. The difference between a celebrity [and] you is the fact is they are popularly known and have the cash to back it up that’s it. So do yourself a favor and me and get the fuck off my page, go find your daddy and your baby daddy. When you are in the public eye this is the bullshit you have to go through when you have an insecure person at hand!"
Toni may have a bone to pick with Kardashian, but that doesn't mean she wants him out of her family's life. She ended her tirade on a somewhat optimistic note.
Though Tokyo Toni's Instagram page is now set to private, People reports that she took to social media yesterday to address her daughter's relationship drama. She first clapped back at fans questioning Chyna's decision to leave Kardashian and defended her against accusations of being a gold digger.
According to Toni, the issue isn't her daughter; it's Kardashian's jealous nature. That suggests that she agrees with claims that he is to blame for Chyna's messages being hacked.
“Rob goes into this woman’s phone all the time and never find anything in this is what he confesses to me,” she revealed in an emotional post. “He confesses to me that he knows he has the issue but don’t know how to handle it. He’s a very emotional guy with many many personal issues how do I know this he told me. I don’t get into people’s business but my daughter is my business. I don’t care what you see online!!!!!
“Most of you people live vicariously through others anyway … stop being a stick in the mud minding people's business and know you will never get your answer you’re looking for. At the end of the day it is what it is celebrity or non-celebrity. I don’t know why people think because you have a lot of money and material things that every day normal shit cannot and do not happen to them. The difference between a celebrity [and] you is the fact is they are popularly known and have the cash to back it up that’s it. So do yourself a favor and me and get the fuck off my page, go find your daddy and your baby daddy. When you are in the public eye this is the bullshit you have to go through when you have an insecure person at hand!"
Toni may have a bone to pick with Kardashian, but that doesn't mean she wants him out of her family's life. She ended her tirade on a somewhat optimistic note.
“I love Rob and I am going to try to help them manage their relationship through love and wise words,” she said. “At the end of the day they will still be together I promise you. Rob just have to get Mr. Insecure off of his back! Everything will be fine.”
She may be right. Without sounding like a complete cynic, let's not forget that the on-off couple just had their E! reality show renewed for a second season. Think they'll be giving that up?
She may be right. Without sounding like a complete cynic, let's not forget that the on-off couple just had their E! reality show renewed for a second season. Think they'll be giving that up?
Advertisement