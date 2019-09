Tokyo Toni Thinks Rob & Chyna Will Get Back Together

“I love Rob and I am going to try to help them manage their relationship through love and wise words,” she said. “At the end of the day they will still be together I promise you. Rob just have to get Mr. Insecure off of his back! Everything will be fine.”She may be right. Without sounding like a complete cynic, let's not forget that the on-off couple just had their E! reality show renewed for a second season . Think they'll be giving that up?