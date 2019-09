Rob Kardashian Celebrates Reality Show Renewal By Making It Rain

We hope you like Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna , because they aren't going anywhere.The couple's E! reality show, Rob & Chyna, has just been renewed for a second season, Us Weekly reports. To celebrate, Kardashian treated fans to some uncomfortable PDA and charming frat-boy-on-a-yacht behavior. Aw, you shouldn't have.The new father Snapchatted himself giggling and telling viewers, "Chyna's going to be so mad at me." Then he strolled over to the mother of his child and flung a pile of $100 bills in her face. Yuck.