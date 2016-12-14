Mere Weeks After Getting Herself A Push Present, Chyna Buys Rob A Car

Car shopping is a favorite Kardashian pastime.
Kylie Jenner and Tyga have been known to gift each other fancy vehicles. She and Kendall bought themselves Ferraris during a sister day. Rob Kardashian got Blac Chyna a Lamborghini this spring. But that didn't stop her from getting a Rolls Royce in October as a little push present.
On Monday, Chyna carried on the tradition by getting her fiancé a Range Rover. It awaited him in their driveway with a giant blue bow on top.
"I was so scared! I was so nervous. I was so nervous about this!” she confessed over Snapchat, Entertainment Tonight reports. A video posted to her Instagram shows her asking, "Do you love it?"
Fortunately, it was well received.
"My girl got me a Range Rover! I can’t believe she got me that car!" he exclaimed.
With their garage filling up this quickly, Dream will have plenty of cars to pick out for her 16th birthday.
