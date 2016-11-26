Dream Kardashian Is Ready For Her First Christmas

Little Dream Renee Kardashian, who has, in her just over two weeks on Earth, already joined Twitter, snuggled with Amber Rose, and participated in a rather epic mannequin challenge, is now busy getting ready to slay her first holiday season.
Step one: Dressing the holiday part by donning a festive pair of dad Rob Kardashian's Arthur George socks. Dream's proud papa posted a video to Instagram of the newborn clad in a pair of red-and-white "Santa Baby" socks and white-fur headband, wriggling around amongst a holiday tableau of fake snow, candy canes, and silver ornaments while "Santa Baby," the song, plays in the background. (Because synergy!)
Step two: Sit back and relax while big brother King Cairo, the 4-year-old son of mom Blac Chyna and Aunt Kylie's current boyfriend, Tyga, finishes decorating the house. Dream's mama shared glimpses of King's decorating efforts on Snapchat, including video of the adorable toddler adding a mini red stocking with a K embroidered on it to a sparkling Christmas tree while the aforementioned "Santa Baby" plays merrily in the background.
Advertisement
The small stocking ultimately landed right next to a handmade elf ornament sporting a picture of King Cairo's own smiling face.
At the Kardashian's, the holidays are always a family affair. Speaking of which: We'll be waiting for your Christmas card debut with bated breath, baby Dream.
Advertisement