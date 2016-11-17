Is Blac Chyna's Weight Loss Goal An Example Of Hollywood's Pressure?

Dream Kardashian is here, and her parents, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, could not be more thrilled. However, Chyna's latest social media posts aren't quite as happy as the news of a new mini reality star. As Perez Hilton reports, Chyna snapped a pic of herself on a scale, revealing she's down 15 pounds since Dream's birth, and included her pre-pregnancy weight as her new goal.
There's no real rules for when one should attempt to drop the weight put on during one's pregnancy, but many stars feel enormous pressure to get "red carpet ready" mere days after they've given birth. And frankly, that's an unrealistic expectation to put on anyone — celebrity or not. Still, tabloids are quick to criticize stars who don't return to their original size immediately. Though Chyna has yet to speak out about how the media might be affecting how she's planning her weight loss goals, I wouldn't be surprised if someone as in the spotlight as Rob Kardashian's fiancée felt the pressure.
If you're wondering how the TV personality could lose the weight so quickly in the first place, Chrissy Teigen is here to tell all of us why we see super-slimmed-down celebrities on the red carpet so soon after they've given birth. Teigen reminded everyone at the Today show that stars aren't just like us — at least, when it comes to post-pregnancy weight loss.
“Anyone in the public eye, we have all the help we could ever need to be able to shed everything,” Teigen said. “We have nutritionists, we have dietitians, we have trainers, we have our own schedules, we have nannies. We have people who make it possible for us to get back into shape."
Hopefully Chyna is embarking on a weight loss journey because it will make her feel good — not because she's feeling external pressure.
