Dream Kardashian Frees The Nipple With Her First Tweet

Morning 🐣 Bonding time with mommy. pic.twitter.com/RzjPo93aaf— Dream Kardashian (@dreamkardashian) November 12, 2016
The newest member of the Kardashian clan isn't wasting any time getting online. Two-day-old Dream Renee Kardashian — whose birth has already become a rather epic mannequin challenge meme — joined Twitter today and promptly shared her first photo.
"Morning," she captioned the picture, which shows her breast-feeding with mom Blac Chyna. "Bonding time with mommy." (Okay, yes, the newborn did not actually share the photo herself. As her Twitter bio notes, the account is run by her parents, reality-television stars Rob Kardashian and Chyna.)
Papa Rob shared what's sure to be the first of many posts of Dream on his own social media yesterday, thanking Chyna for her strength in an emoji-filled Instagram, while sister Kylie tweeted out her congratulations.
Welcome to the family — and social media — baby Dream! We're sure both are going to have quite the impact on your life.
