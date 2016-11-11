Amber Rose Has Already Met Dream Kardashian

Amber Rose may be edging out the Kardashian/Jenner sisters in the godmother stakes.
The recent Dancing with the Stars contestant has already paid a visit to little Dream Kardashian, who happens to be the niece of her ex, Kanye West. It's unclear if West and wife Kim Kardashian have met the baby girl yet.
Rose shared a photo of her holding the newborn, who was born yesterday. The TV personality is close friends with Dream's mama Blac Chyna, which makes Chyna's engagement to Rob Kardashian all the more complicated. Then again, everything kind of pales in comparison to whole Tyga and Kylie situation.
"A Dream come true," Rose wrote of her baby-bonding moment.
Meanwhile, proud papa Rob has posted a photo comparing his daughter to his late father, Robert.
"She's an exact copy," he wrote. "Pops sent us an angel. It's truly a blessing. He's happier than anyone on this day. I'm so happy and thankful."
