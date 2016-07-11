

When Rose is going through a hard time, she says she leans heavily on her inner circle, which includes her assistant, Joseph, as well as her stylist, lawyer, and security — all of whom appear on the first episode of her show. "It's crazy, because I'm an extreme feminist but my entire team is men!" she says. "When I need advice, I talk to Joseph. I'll call my mom, but she's more about having my back than offering ways to fix something. She's like, 'Fuck him, fuck her! You don't need them in your life!' And I'm like, 'Thanks for the support, Mommy, but I need an action plan.' She grew up in Brooklyn and then moved to Philly, and you can tell."



In that inner circle is also her best friend Blac Chyna, with whom Rose says she often has playdates for their 3-year-old sons Sebastian and King. The tots are complete opposites, according to Rose: King is the "jock who's good at sports," while "Bash" is the "nerdy scientist who likes putting together train parts." While we're talking, it occurs to me that I don't know how she and Blac actually became friends. "We walked past each other at the Topanga Mall!" Rose says of the the California shopping center. "We'd never met, and she was like, 'We should exchange numbers!' Then she called to set up a playdate with Bash and King, and we were best friends after that."



"Muva" earned her nickname long before she was an actual mom, from friends who were affectionately annoyed at her constant admonishments to buckle their seat belts or not drink too much. She explains she can't help but look out for others or give advice; in fact, her show will include a segment of unsolicited wisdom for celebrities. So, I challenge her to a lightning round of advice for some familiar names who might be in need of guidance:



Marriage advice for newlyweds Ciara and Russell Wilson?

"Never, ever forget to be friends first."



What would you tell Calvin Harris about getting over a breakup?

"When you’re heartbroken, you get really petty. Try not to be petty and just take the high road! It's not worth it to say anything bad about Taylor. I hope he moves on with his life and finds someone new eventually."



Any words for Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen?

"Girl, get your dragons, take that throne, and be the bad bitch queen you were always meant to be."



After we can hang up, I can't help but feel like that advice was directed at me. I smile, looking down at my notes to make sure I covered everything. I realize that our conversation was so much fun, I never even got to my questions about her exes Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa. Looks like Rose's voice is being heard loud and clear — all on her own.