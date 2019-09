After the shooting deaths of two Black men by police, Amber Rose posted an earnest Instagram about raising and loving her Black son."I stayed off of social media all day today to spend every waking second of my day off with my boy and loved him up," Rose wrote. "Now that he’s warm in his bed it is so bittersweet that I have my baby next to me and other women are losing their babies left and right."Sebastian, 3, is Rose's son with rapper Wiz Khalifa. The model and author has been vocal about raising her son to be a feminist and the importance of letting kids develop their own sense of individuality . In the Instagram of her son's face posted early Friday morning, Rose shared feelings with a more immediate and personal message: Raising a Black son in the wake of the deaths of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling at the hands of police officers.