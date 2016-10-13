Kylie Jenner Hung Out With Rob Kardashian's Future Stepson

Kylie Jenner snapchatted herself with King Cairo, the 3-year-old son of her boyfriend Tyga and her brother Rob's fiancée Blac Chyna, on Wednesday.
It looks like Jenner was helping Tyga keep the tot entertained. It's the first photo she's shared of herself with Cairo since 2014, People reports.
It can't be easy to be engaged to your ex's current girlfriend's brother (phew!) — or to be dating your brother's fiancée's ex (got that?). But Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner seem to have made peace their complicated relationship.
In April, Kylie snapchatted that she and Chyna were "best friends" despite the not-so-nice things they've said about each other in the past. Chyna and Jenner also managed to stay cool when running into each other at Khloé Kardashian's birthday.
They may have an awkward past, but it looks like they've put it behind them, at least enough to do what's best for their family. Maybe Kylie will also help out with the baby Rob and Blac have on the way.
