Whoa, momma. Blac Chyna isn't waiting around for anyone to gift her a push present — she's happy to treat herself to exactly what she wants.
According to E! News, the soon-to-be Angela Kardashian decided to make a big splurge in honor of her second child's upcoming birth. According to the report, Chyna purchased a $400,000 Rolls Royce on Wednesday afternoon, sans her fiancé Rob Kardashian. The two later met up for dinner, so things are seemingly well between the couple — but he'll have a seriously hard time one-upping Chyna's gift to herself.
Though a push present is typically a gift a pregnant woman receives from a partner as a thank you for doing the heavy baby lifting, Chyna felt no need to wait around for her man. She paid for the car herself with a cashier's check — because if you know what you want, why not get it?
Of course, as with everything the Kardashians (and Kardashian-adjacents) do, Chyna's "treat yoself" moment didn't sit well with every fan:
Blac chyna is so trash. First pay check she gets from her new show she gets a new rolls Royce.— krissy (@kkrissyy_) October 20, 2016
Some, however, gave Chyna props for scoring herself something pretty for her pregnancy:
Everyone's criticizing Blac Chyna for buying herself a Rolls Royce as a push present for herself. But I would probably do the same thing lol— Kimberly Chovanec (@KimChovanec) October 20, 2016
Blac Chyna just bought herself a Rolls Royce while Tyga using Kylie to throw bday parties for his own son. Another W for her & L for him!— Cornbread (@MinnieMeh) October 20, 2016
Personally? I'm all for Chyna following her bliss. As long as there's room in Chyna's Royce for a car seat, I say, she's earned herself a push present she really wants, even if that meant buying it herself.
