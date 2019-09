Whoa, momma. Blac Chyna isn't waiting around for anyone to gift her a push present — she's happy to treat herself to exactly what she wants.According to E! News, the soon-to-be Angela Kardashian decided to make a big splurge in honor of her second child's upcoming birth. According to the report, Chyna purchased a $400,000 Rolls Royce on Wednesday afternoon, sans her fiancé Rob Kardashian. The two later met up for dinner, so things are seemingly well between the couple — but he'll have a seriously hard time one-upping Chyna's gift to herself.Though a push present is typically a gift a pregnant woman receives from a partner as a thank you for doing the heavy baby lifting, Chyna felt no need to wait around for her man. She paid for the car herself with a cashier's check — because if you know what you want, why not get it?Of course, as with everything the Kardashians (and Kardashian-adjacents) do, Chyna's "treat yoself" moment didn't sit well with every fan: