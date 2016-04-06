Will Blac Chyna Change Her Name To Angela Kardashian?

Is it Blac, or White? Or will the world be handed yet another Kardashian?
That's what people are wondering now that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have confirmed their engagement. A rep for the bride-to-be is hinting that she may begin using her birth name, Angela White. In an interview with People, the rep added that Chyna may, however, opt for something with a bit more brand recognition.
"She's soon to be Angela Kardashian," the rep told the magazine. "She's ecstatic."
Something tells us Rob's sisters, who have reportedly taken issue with him dating Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Tyga's ex, might be less than enthusiastic.
"She was more than excited," the rep added. "She was thrilled, just super-happy."
At the risk of raining on her parade, is anyone else feeling stressed about the prospect of keeping up with another Kardashian?
That's what people are wondering now that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have confirmed their engagement. A rep for the bride-to-be is hinting that she may begin using her birth name, Angela White. In an interview with People, the rep added that Chyna may, however, opt for something with a bit more brand recognition.
"She's soon to be Angela Kardashian," the rep told the magazine. "She's ecstatic."
Something tells us Rob's sisters, who have reportedly taken issue with him dating Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Tyga's ex, might be less than enthusiastic.
"She was more than excited," the rep added. "She was thrilled, just super-happy."
At the risk of raining on her parade, is anyone else feeling stressed about the prospect of keeping up with another Kardashian?
Advertisement