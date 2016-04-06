Update 10:45 p.m.: Tyga has responded to Blac Chyna, his ex and the mother of his child, and her engagement to Rob Kardashian, his current girlfriend’s half-brother.
Tyga seemed happy to welcome his family back into the family in a couple posts made to Twitter. The Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to serendipitous family relations, and this appears to be no exception. Tyga called out haters and said his only concerns were his and his son’s happiness.
Everybody deserves 2 be happy. What some1 does for their happiness is not my concern, as long as it's not interfering wit my happiness.— T-Raww (@Tyga) April 6, 2016
It makes me happy to see the mother of my son happy.My only concern in this situation is my son. I want him in happy environments.— T-Raww (@Tyga) April 6, 2016
Only an evil heart would direct negativity at a child & make fun of him for being in a situation that is out of his control.— T-Raww (@Tyga) April 6, 2016
When u been blessed how I've been, & create some1 u love unconditional, u'll understand how I feel. Ull want to protect that blessing.— T-Raww (@Tyga) April 6, 2016
Update 2:15 p.m.: Blac Chyna has confirmed the numerous rumours of her engagement to Rob Kardashian. She shared a video of the ring on Instagram and wrote, "I'm so blessed and honoured to have good man in my life, I love you @robkardashian ! #7carats #VVS @benballer"
Earlier today, Blac Chyna and Rob both posted pictures of her wearing a massive 7-carat diamond on her ring finger, announcing their engagement.
The jeweller who made the ring, Ben Yang, also known as Ben Baller, posted a message to the couple as well. "Congrats to @RobKardashian& @BlacChyna on getting engaged. Rob, I have never seen you this happy before and I've known you since you were a teenager. I'm glad you came to your day 1 homie to get this massive [ring] for your lady. You know I don't play when it comes to diamonds. God bless #7Carats #VVS #IFANDCO #BlacChyna #RobKardashian."
Another interesting connection is that Yang is also responsible for a number of pieces owned by Rob's brother-in-law, Kanye West. According to Pret-a-Reporter, the jeweller charges a minimum of $25,000 for each piece.
Still no word from the rest of Rob's family, who are vacationing in Vail, Colorado.
This story was originally published April 5 at 10:45 a.m.
It appears that Rob Kardashian proposed to girlfriend Blac Chyna, Monday evening.
While the rest of his family is on a surprise secret trip headed by Kris Jenner, it seems that Rob had a surprise of his own in the form of an engagement ring. Blac Chyna and Rob each posted a picture on Instagram, but at this point, it's unclear if the photos are meant to confuse everyone or if the engagement is real.
While the rest of his family is on a surprise secret trip headed by Kris Jenner, it seems that Rob had a surprise of his own in the form of an engagement ring. Blac Chyna and Rob each posted a picture on Instagram, but at this point, it's unclear if the photos are meant to confuse everyone or if the engagement is real.
The two have been in a whirlwind romance, taking everyone by surprise when they started appearing in each other's Snapchats, Instagrams, and paparazzi pictures only a few months ago. Amber Rose, a good friend of Blac Chyna's, posted about the news on her own Instagram this morning.
Amber wrote, "Congratulations to my Family @blacchyna and @robkardashian!!! 💍💍💍Pease don't let nothing or no one tear u guys apart! I never seen my sis so happy and I couldn't be more happy for her! Sometimes we find love in the strangest places 😉 Lol God Bless you 2! Now let's get this wedding together so y'all can start making some babies 👼🏽👼🏽👼🏽👼🏽 #TrueLove#putaringonitsouknowitsreal #BlacRob"
TMZ and The Shade Room have both posted videos of Blac Chyna and Rob out celebrating in Los Angeles after the engagement. Apparently, each of their Wikipedia pages have also been updated to reflect the potential upcoming union.
Last month, Blac Chyna uploaded another picture that had people speculating whether the two were engaged.
Earlier this week, Rob met Blac Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, and TMZ reported that her mother was eager for the two to get married. It seems she might have gotten her wish.
So far, no other members of the Kardashian family have commented on or about the photos.
