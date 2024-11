Instead of immediately running to the mall like I usually would, I sat with the first list. There were seven people on it, and I was aiming for around $35 to $40 per gift. YouTube and Pinterest helped me generate ideas that were within that budget. I also really thought about what brought each name individual joy. This helped me think creatively about what I would give them. My youngest brother, for example, has a deeply rooted love of music , so I gifted him a few records that came out the year he was born. That gift would lead to so many amazing future conversations between us.