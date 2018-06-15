How A Former Teacher's Salary Dropped $15K After She Went Corporate

In our series My Salary Story, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Previously, we talked to a 35-year-old compliance officer who struggled with credit card debt and has a goal of earning $200,000 by the time she turns 40. Today, we connect with an executive assistant who use to work in education.
Age: 32
Current Location: New York City
Current Industry & Title: Finance, Executive Assistant
Starting Salary: $15,000
Current Salary: $67,500 (~$95,000 after overtime and discretionary bonus)
Number Of Years Employed: 12
Biggest Salary Jump: $23,000
Biggest Salary Drop: $15,000
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Taking the first job that granted me an interview after I decided to change industries. I was so excited to leave that I didn't negotiate to the best of my ability."
Best Salary-Related Advice: "Do not be afraid to ask what you want! In my current job, I felt I was being taken advantage of and I spoke up to HR. They listened and when it came time for bonuses and raises. While I didn't get exactly what I wanted, we were able to come to an agreement on my current salary."
Current Location: New York City
Current Industry & Title: Finance, Executive Assistant
Starting Salary: $15,000
Current Salary: $67,500 (~$95,000 after overtime and discretionary bonus)
Number Of Years Employed: 12
Biggest Salary Jump: $23,000
Biggest Salary Drop: $15,000
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Taking the first job that granted me an interview after I decided to change industries. I was so excited to leave that I didn't negotiate to the best of my ability."
Best Salary-Related Advice: "Do not be afraid to ask what you want! In my current job, I felt I was being taken advantage of and I spoke up to HR. They listened and when it came time for bonuses and raises. While I didn't get exactly what I wanted, we were able to come to an agreement on my current salary."