Fashion Newsletters Are Curing Our Blog-Era Nostalgia

What they all have in common is a sense of closeness and immediacy that isn’t often found in traditional print and digital magazines. Instead, the newsletter writers are breaking the fourth wall, talking to readers as pals. It’s this kind of communication that McKenzie says helps drive paid subscriptions, which is a big part of how many fashion newsletters are able to grow: “It's often the more raw and more intimate stuff,” Mckenzie says of the type of content that subscribers pay for. “Your free stuff is your content and your pay stuff is more like the backstage pass.”