Fashion Newsletters Are Curing Our Blog-Era Nostalgia

Fashion academic and founder of the Fashion and Race Database , Kimberly Jenkins also recently launched a newsletter of the same name for her project, which has grown over 2,000 subscribers. There, she coves topics that range from race and gender to sustainability and fashion history. Jenkins says that the newsletter format has allowed her to give readers more accessibility into otherwise complicated and dense subjects. “It’s a more digestible, accessible way to access and enjoy our content,” says Jenkins. “I don't like the idea of having our followers get lost in all of the academic jargon or feeling like a topic is too intimidating or alienating for them to appreciate.” This is why the Fashion and Race Database’s newsletter reads nothing like a scholarly text. Instead, it’s filled with news, a personable editor’s letter from Jenkins, and recommended readings. For Jenkins, who describes herself as an “unacademic academic,” creating the newsletter is a departure from the usually loaded writing she takes on with the Fashion and Race Database. “I actually find it really therapeutic and enjoyable to do,” says Jenkins. “I just write like I’m writing to a friend.”