Bridal Fashion Trends Are Going Bold For 2024 — Here Are The Top 6

Over the past year, bridal fashion trends have made a glamorous comeback. From feathers and high slits to party frocks, wedding style today is defined by over-the-top fashion fit for a celebration. And if 2024 bridal fashion trends — unveiled during New York Bridal Fashion Week this month — are any indication, aisle style is going to get even bolder.
Think: '80s nostalgia (see: strong shoulders, bright colors, and draped details) and dramatic add-ons, as well as a departure from white. It makes sense: As weddings continue to be disrupted by the lingering effects of the pandemic (see: minimonies and elopements), more brides are looking for versatile styles that pack a punch and speak to their personal style.
Advertisement
With brides having more control over what they get to wear on their special day, styles like black wedding dresses and pantsuits are disrupting a landscape previously ruled by centuries of tradition. And designers are here for it.
Ahead, take a look at the biggest bridal fashion trends for 2024 that are anything but traditional.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Capes
Capes have long had a hold over the bridal world. Yet, as modular fashion takes over wedding style, they’re becoming increasingly popular as a way for designers to give their customers more ways to wear the same gown. Brands like Safiyaa, Sachin & Babi, and Self-Portrait included capes in their spring 2024 collections that ranged from short capelettes to frothy lace versions.
Bold & Bright Colors
There’s no changing white as the official color of wedding style (yet!). But with brides looking to skip tradition, as well as adding other looks to their wedding day wardrobe, bold colors are becoming more popular in bridal fashion. Take, for example, New York-based label Honor, which included a slew of mini dresses and gowns in iridescent gold, pink, blue, red, and purple hues, or Vivienne Westwood, which featured green and red dresses in their lineup. Or: Wiederhoeft and Kyha Studio's black numbers. Of course, the “something blue” was in the mix too, with brands like Markarian and Sachin & Babi endorsing the hue.
Advertisement
One-Shoulder Gowns
Asymmetrical details have been trending in bridal fashion over the past few years, from high-low hemlines to cut-outs. But for spring 2024, designers are taking on the one-shoulder dress in innovative ways. Take, for example, designers Nadia Manjarrez, who included a corseted one-sleeve gown in her lineup, and Markarian’s Alexandra O’Neill, who featured a gown with two different sleeves — one off-the shoulder and the other blooming from the neckline.
Veils Made Modern
If there’s a bridal accessory that’s remained untouched over decades, it’s the veil. But bridal designers are seeing this traditional accessory — rooted in ancient Rome — become more of an add-on than a part of the look. This is why veils are becoming shorter, with designers like Wiederhoeft, Cinq, and Honor featuring versions that only reach the bride’s neck or waist, resulting in an avant garde look. For a dramatic approach, designers are also going for custom embroidery — see: Hailey Bieber’s Off White wedding gown — and making colorful veils.
Minimal Trains
The spring 2023 ready-to-wear runways saw minimal trains become one of the season’s top trends. And bridal fashion, which has long exhibited flamboyant trains, is following suit. Whether it’s scarves that doubled as a train or sleek cuts of fabric that don’t touch the floor, wedding style is saying goodbye to the once-dramatic detail, as evidenced by designers like Markarian, Cinq, and Dana Harel. Even when the trains were long, designers like Nadia Manjarrez kept the fabric light enough for them to appear as if they floated away from the bride’s body.
Advertisement
‘80s Vibes
This particular decade is not necessarily remembered fondly in terms of bridal fashion. It was all about lace necklines, puffed sleeves, iridescent fabrics, and lots of tulle. While it’s now back in wedding style, it’s more subdued than you remember. Think: lace turtleneck gowns that include cut-outs, like the ones exhibited at Galia Lahav, as well as bold shoulders that hold back on volume, which were seen at Justin Alexander.
Advertisement