Bridal Fashion Trends Are Going Bold For 2024 — Here Are The Top 6

There’s no changing white as the official color of wedding style (yet!). But with brides looking to skip tradition, as well as adding other looks to their wedding day wardrobe , bold colors are becoming more popular in bridal fashion . Take, for example, New York-based label Honor, which included a slew of mini dresses and gowns in iridescent gold, pink, blue, red, and purple hues, or Vivienne Westwood, which featured green and red dresses in their lineup. Or: Wiederhoeft and Kyha Studio's black numbers. Of course, the “something blue” was in the mix too, with brands like Markarian and Sachin & Babi endorsing the hue.