A user report from Depop shows a huge spike in searches for digital motifs and prints, chain detailing, silver and cool tones, while it's almost impossible to track down vintage pieces from the likes of Courrèges and Paco Rabanne without engaging in a bloody bidding war. Sure this appreciation for the second-hand market, particularly amongst younger generations, can be a reflection of rampant individualism, and the trend cycle ensures everything gets its day in the sun again, but we can't help but feel that it echoes a larger shift in fashion as we reckon with the impacts of the pandemic. With day-to-day life being upended, we're looking elsewhere for inspiration, whether it's space, the metaverse or even nature.