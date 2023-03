Nigel Xavier x Rent The Runway Includes Next In Fashion Winner’s Signature Patchwork

On Friday, Xavier launched his collaboration with Rent the Runway, releasing a lineup of tie-dye and patchwork denim separates from upcycled textiles that bring his ‘90s-heavy aesthetic into spring 2023 : “I had always wanted to experiment with tie-dye,” he says. “I'm very inspired by materials, prints, and colors.” Although Xavier entered Next In Fashion as a menswear designer, he incorporated womenswear — a tip from hosts Gigi Hadid and Tan France throughout the competition — in the form of mini and maxi skirts cropped jackets , and denim bralettes. His signature patchwork is present, too, in pieces like low-rise jeans.