How Google Trends Can Help You Shop, According To This Creator

Even if you don’t have a computer science background, we all use data to get dressed, especially in an era when TikTok hashtags and viral videos influence our shopping decisions. But Lapuerta recommends other tools too. First, she suggests relying on Google Trends. “When deciding to make purchases, you definitely can use data to see if this is a trend that is pretty persistent across winter and summer, is it a trend that's been persistent across the last three years or like is it a trend that you know had no Google search data available until even the last month.” If the response is the latter, Lapuerta considers that a micro trend, saying that those are probably not good investments in the long run. When it comes to deciding colors to include in your wardrobe – which Lapuerta analyzes with image recognition software – she says it’s a matter of analyzing the hue’s timelessness, as well as looking at how many pieces in your wardrobe it’s compatible to style with. During our interview, I threw in the idea of inputting everything I own in my closet into a spreadsheet by category and color, an exercise Lapuerta hasn’t applied to her own wardrobe, but recommends for people who are data nerds with no computer science training.