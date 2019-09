A New Celine Is Here & It's Called Bottega Veneta

In other words: Lee's first collection isn't just good, it's great. And it celebrates everything we admire about Bottega Veneta but seldom give it credit for: soft edges on strong silhouettes, its care and craftsmanship toward textiles like leather, silk, and wool, and its subtlety when it comes to wearing clothes you can just tell are worth the price tag. The exact same could be said for old Céline , too, which is why the collection is already being heralded as the replacement we've been yearning for — a suggestion that the younger generation of men may know how to dress women during fashion's most culturally sensitive and provocative age. (Just look at the men of Proenza Schouler Wes Gordon of Carolina Herrera , or Casey Cadwallader at Mugler .)