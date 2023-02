Why Fashion’s Ski Moment Is Making Me Take Up The Sport

Recently, I was able to confirm my theory during a press trip to Park City, Utah , where I took a three-hour ski lesson that left me unable to walk for days. Even as a lifelong ballet dancer and volleyball player, skiing is still one of the hardest things I’ve ever tried. I’m sure the lack of ski gear didn’t help: I wore a puffy winter jacket, cargo pants , and knit gloves, a combination my instructor kept reminding me was a bad idea. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t the most fun: gliding through the bunny slopes quickly evolved into getting on a chair lift to try longer and steeper runs that terrified and excited me at the same time. Still, when I looked over to the other side, where trained skiers danced effortlessly through the snow, I remained unfazed by the sport, mostly because of the fashion. All-black outfits that made it hard to identify anyone, hefty ski glasses with orange reflective lenses, and bizarre prints that looked nothing like the chic outfits of celebrities in the past.