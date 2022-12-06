When it comes to party dressing, there are a few foolproof ways to shine — no matter the occasion. And this season, celebrities and brands are endorsing a trend that’s pushing us into futuristic territory: foil-like metallics.
Let's take a look at the evidence: Kim Kardashian sported a silver metallic bikini with a matching jacket and low-rise jeans to a Skims event recently, while Keke Palmer donned a crinkled space-ready blazer dress to Elle Magazine’s Women in Hollywood event in October. The trend was also spotted in A.Potts’ spring 2023 collection, which showed a few foil ensembles, from a sporty co-ord to a dramatic, chrome long-sleeved top, paired with a ball gown skirt. Brooklyn-based designer Kelsey Randall also got on the trend via flirty frocks featuring ruffles, paired with futuristic metallic cowboy boots. Other designers like Alexander McQueen, Alexandre Vauthier and Acne also showcased foil fabrics on everything from flowy gowns and structured tops to minimalist coats.
Party-ready embellishments and fabrics have dominated fashion trends for the past few seasons — from body jewelry clothing to feathers and sequins — so this trend is only joining a myriad of possibilities for the holiday soirées ahead.
Yet, unlike the giant paillettes, fringed skirts, and metal mesh garments we’ve seen so far, it offers more wearability. Yes, the fabric choices may be loud and somewhat reminiscent of times in the kitchen, but there are a few styling options that make it safe for the streets. Take a cue from Kelsey Randall, pairing a foil dress with cowboy boots for a daytime-to-holiday party ensemble. Or, sport a silver metallic blazer dress to celebrate being extra – and proud – in one simple garment. If nothing else works, you can always grab actual foil (at your own risk).
Ahead, take a look at some options available to channel the trend this holiday season.
