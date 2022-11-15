The Brand Making Kylie Jenner-Approved Cargo Pants For Under $100

Once upon a time, siblings Jade and Grant Goulden, co-founders of the celeb-favorite label Jaded London, were just kids roaming around small shops during their summer vacations. “From a young age, we were constantly surrounded by fashion, so the expression of style is in our blood,” Grant tells Refinery29. “Some of the designs that you see today are the result of the trends that we grew up on.”
Fast forward to 2022, and the Goulden siblings run one of the biggest Y2K nostalgia labels in fashion, worn by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora and Rihanna. The brand, which was founded a decade ago, is mostly known for its $90 parachute pants that hone in on today’s fascination for baggy shapes and cargo silhouettes, as well as newspaper-printed mini dresses, retro-inspired playsuits, strapless corset tops, and denim micro mini skirts. During our conversation, the sibling duo cite the Spice Girls, Paris Hilton and Lindsey Lohan as reference points for their designs. “We wore all these trends when we were younger,” says Jade. “I keep saying I wish I kept my whole wardrobe.”
With today’s it-girls also counting these names as inspiration, it’s no wonder they’re all endorsing Jaded London for their street style credentials. So much so, that global shopping platform Lyst named the brand’s parachute pants as one of the biggest products of 2022, with searches on the platform up 63% the past few months. Back in August, Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing a pair of the signature pants in khaki, paired with a black baby tee, while Kaia Gerber was seen sporting the same pair with a white tank top and adidas Samba sneakers. In June, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Stories, pairing a cream version with a white tank top and black Balenciaga Le Cagole bag. The pants have gathered so much attention that the sibling duo have also ventured into other forms of cargo silhouettes, including mini and maxi skirts, as well as shorts.
What’s more is that even as the brand’s recognition skyrockets, the duo has kept its alluring $90 price point intact. “That’s always been kind of our secret sauce,” says Grant. “We are in a unique position in the market, I think that's been a key to our success.”
That success also counts massive TikTok hype. Searches for the brand have reached over 73 million views, with people sharing their own looks featuring the brand’s cargo pants. According to Grant, the app has allowed the brand to tap into a new demographic. “[Now we have] a slightly younger customer and we’re able to design products that resonate with the TikTok audience,” he says. “The design inspiration is actually coming from TikTok.”
With a decade under their belt and a recent collaboration with New York-based fashion collective VFiles, for now, the siblings are basking in the boom of Y2K nostalgia. “We basically have this one great product that everyone wants,” says Jade Goulden. “People really want to be seen wearing our product."