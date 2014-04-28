Designed by Supreme’s head of production and MadeMe creative director, Erin Magee, the line features unisex jerseys, sweatshirts, tees, and more that perfectly marry sportswear and everyday wearability. We have a feeling you'll want to live in this collection when you're off-duty this spring. (We know we do.) Click through to shop our favorite pieces and see lookbook snaps featuring real fans of the site. VFILES for the win.