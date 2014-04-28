Whether or not you know the difference between a field goal and a three-pointer (don’t ask this editor), chances are high you’ve traded in your stilettos for sneakers in order to rock this season's sporty style. And, it looks like our friends at VFILES are getting their heads in the game, too. The social platform and e-shop (think Kenzo and Hood by Air alongside rad, original videos and GIFs) just released their very first, athletics-inspired namesake collection.
Designed by Supreme’s head of production and MadeMe creative director, Erin Magee, the line features unisex jerseys, sweatshirts, tees, and more that perfectly marry sportswear and everyday wearability. We have a feeling you'll want to live in this collection when you're off-duty this spring. (We know we do.) Click through to shop our favorite pieces and see lookbook snaps featuring real fans of the site. VFILES for the win.