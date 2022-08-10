Cancelling Batgirl Isn’t Just Baffling — It’s A Crushing Blow To Women Like Me

As a multi-billion-dollar production and studio company creating the DC Universe, Warner Bros. is building an entire world that impacts the global imagination. Thus, it has a responsibility to viewers to paint one where they can see themselves, even with evil villains, imperfect heroes, and gloomy cities. A complex character with a difficult backstory like Batgirl, who fights crime all while overcoming personal struggles, can show young girls of color that they are worthy of being celebrated, even while struggling with issues at home. Furthermore, showing an Afro-Latina with superpowers has the exciting potential to enrich the imagination of young girls, empowering them to become the leaders of tomorrow. Perhaps most importantly, it reminds them that they do not need to change anything about themselves in order to do so.