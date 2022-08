Cancelling Batgirl Isn’t Just Baffling — It’s A Crushing Blow To Women Like Me

While Latines make up 18% of the population, we only accounted for 4.6% of movie roles in 2019. Within that number, it is difficult to calculate how many of those roles even go to Latina women, particularly Afro-Latinas, and even more so dark-skinned Afro-Latinas who face colorism within the community. Our absence has dire consequences. The world of television and entertainment is a mirror of society, defining beauty standards and influencing our perception of self . I know this personally. When I was a kid, the underrepresentation of Black women in TV and film affected my self-esteem. I often felt that I was ugly and wished to have green eyes or straight hair. This was the image that I saw on the screen. This is what I learned was beautiful, what had star potential. I’m not alone. Research has consistently shown that a lack of representation “can lead to negative psychological outcomes for those with identities that are underrepresented or negatively portrayed.”