It’s Always Superhero Season On Netflix

The best part of summer (besides the vacations and endless partying) is no doubt the roster of highly-anticipated films that hit theaters in the hottest months, most of them of the superhero variety. Big budget superhero movies own the summer, thrilling fans with their high stakes action scenes and expansive universes.
Unfortunately for us (and much of Hollywood), the summer of blockbusters isn't really a thing this year — COVID-19 tossed all of that out of the window. Instead of rushing into our local movie theaters to see movies like Black Widow and No Time to Die, we're still! shuttered in our homes, gearing up to watch the premiere of Mulan on Disney+ from the safety of our couches.
Thankfully, even without the Marvel Cinematic Universe dipping into our pockets this summer, Netflix has more than enough superhero films to keep us occupied. From ancient assassins who couldn't die even if they wanted to to a street-savvy kid from Brooklyn shooting spiderwebs from his wrists, the streaming platform isn't letting the fans of the genre down. It looks the summer of the superhero blockbuster is saved after all.
Ahead, some of the best superhero flicks currently available for streaming on Netflix.