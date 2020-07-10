Everyone You’re About To Meet In Charlize Theron’s New Netflix Movie The Old Guard

Over the past few years we’ve seen all kinds of superheroes get their time to shine — including Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel, and Black Widow. Netflix’s The Old Guard, however, is giving the genre a fresh twist with the 6,000-year-old Andy (Charlize Theron). Forget elaborate costumes and superhero uniforms — instead we’ve got a squad of warriors.
Based on the graphic novels by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard centers on the team of immortals led by Andy. Formerly known as Andromache of Scythia, she has been on the frontlines of battlefields over centuries and across the world, dying and picking herself up and fighting again and again.
Along the way Andy has met the other members of her team, including Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), and Nicky (Luca Marinelli). As Andy begins to grow weary of fighting she meets Niles (KiKi Layne), who becomes the newest and youngest member of their immortal team. The squad find themselves pitted against some unexpected (or expected, depending on what you know) nemeses: a former CIA operative (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and a Big Pharma chief (Harry Melling) who are determined to discover just what makes this group immortal.