Everyone You’re About To Meet In Charlize Theron’s New Netflix Movie The Old Guard

Along the way Andy has met the other members of her team, including Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), and Nicky (Luca Marinelli). As Andy begins to grow weary of fighting she meets Niles (KiKi Layne), who becomes the newest and youngest member of their immortal team. The squad find themselves pitted against some unexpected (or expected, depending on what you know) nemeses: a former CIA operative (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and a Big Pharma chief (Harry Melling) who are determined to discover just what makes this group immortal.

