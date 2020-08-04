Story from Movies

The Live Action Mulan Movie Is Headed Straight To A Disney+ Near You

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures.
As the coronavirus persists, major film companies are looking for efficient avenues to release their projects in a ways that is both safe for audiences and still allows the films to make profits. With several would-be summer blockbusters placed on hold because of the pandemic, Disney may have found a way to share one of its most anticipated films of 2020 after all. 
Deadline reports that Disney has decided to release its live action remake of Mulan on Disney+ for subscribers. The decision comes after the film’s constant reshuffling and even removal from the release calendar; it was originally set to hit theaters later this month. Mulan will be now be available on the Disney streaming platform for a one time fee of $29.99 on September 4, lowering the chances of pirates being able to get their hands on the film and distribute it. It will still have a theatrical release in areas of the world where movie theaters are opening up again as well as in locations where Disney+ has yet to be launched. 
Disney CEO Bob Chepak warns that Mulan’s release rollout is unique and not at all the standard for the future of the COVID-19 movie market. The fate of Disney’s other summer blockbuster, Black Widow, hasn’t changed — Scarlett Johansson’s swan song as the Marvel Cinematic Universe hero is still slated for a November debut. 
“We’re looking at Mulan as a one-off as opposed trying to say that there’s a new business windowing model,” Chepak shared during Disney’s 3Q earnings call. “We’re trying to establish a new premiere access window to capture that investment we got (in the film). We’ll have a chance to learn from this. From our research under a premiere access offering, not only does it get us revenue from our original transaction of PVOD, but it’s a fairly large stimulus to sign up for Disney+.”
Thirty dollars for the freedom to sing “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” in the comfort of your home at the top of your lungs without judgment? Not bad at all. I’ll take it! 

