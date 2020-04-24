This year was supposed to be a really special one for female-led action films, but 2020 had other plans. Both Mulan and Black Widow have been delayed, as have other superhero movies like Wonder Woman 1984. Fans have been waiting for a Black Widow solo movie for almost ten years and Mulan was the rare Disney live action remake that did something new and looked really epic. It may seem like small potatoes during a global pandemic, but summer won't be the same without these awesome adventures. We know it's going to be at least a few months before those women take to the screen, so we do while we wait? While nothing will live up to seeing a new epic on the big screen with all of your friends, there are a few worthy substitutions to watch on Disney+ to get you through the summer.
This list is, admittedly, pretty biased to Marvel and Star Wars heroines (you can rent the fantastic Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey on Amazon too! No one's stopping you!) because we're dealing with a single subscription service here. But those are some seriously rich wells to draw from: Marvel superheroes, the baddest ladies of Star Wars, hidden gems, throwbacks, and more classic Disney fare, all await you now, and until we can go back to the movies.