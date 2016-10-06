Where Are Our Black Female Leads In Cinema?

Sitting on my friends' sofas during weekend movie marathons as a pre-teen, I remember always having a niggling feeling of dissatisfaction, even if I couldn't pinpoint exactly what its source was. It's only now, as a 27-year-old woman – or with the wisdom of a few more years and a lot more film viewings under my belt – that I fully understand why I felt slightly disenchanted and disengaged with cinema as a child. And unfortunately those decade-old feelings still persist.



When I think back to cult movies I enjoyed on a surface level with my best friends as a child – I'm talking high brow stuff like Coyote Ugly, Crossroads or even Save The Last Dance – I frequently found it difficult to find someone to identify with in the lead cast. It seemed that the character I was offered to relate to was always the sassy sidekick, the not-so-smart-but-streetwise best mate who did a lot of teeth kissing and "mmmmhmm, girlfriend"-ing – think Tyra Banks in Coyote Ugly, Kerry Washington in Save The Last Dance or even Stacy Dash in Clueless.



I'm very aware that people still find it uncomfortable to talk about race and inclusivity, but the fact of the matter is, that as a young black girl, carving out my identity and place within society, Hollywood did nothing for my self-esteem, aspirations or personal understanding.

