I’ve Been Celibate For 3 Years & I Feel More Sexually Empowered Than Ever

“I’m going to be celibate” or “I choose not to have sex until…” are not statements that have won me popularity with my friends or in dating. In the past few years, I’ve grown an awareness and love for myself that I wish I had before. That eventually made its way into my closest relationships. My family is very religious, so my choosing celibacy after my miscarriage was met with joy and hand claps. As a Christian, faith does play a part in how I view the scope of sex, but it’s not the sole reason why I choose to be celibate. It’s painful to think it took having a miscarriage for me to think introspectively about sex, but losing a piece of yourself forces you to figure out how you got so lost in the first place.