"When I was read as a younger woman, I faced a lot of the forms of sexualization that women generally do in our culture, such as sexual objectification and street harassment," she explains. At the same time, there were "the experiences I had when people knew that I was a trans woman and would often sexualize me in different or additional ways. Oftentimes they would assume that I was hypersexual or that I was sexually deviant or a potential sexual predator, or they would see me as a fetish object, or they would see me as undesirable and desperate. And a lot of these latter tropes are also experienced by other marginalized groups." Although these different forms of sexualization have been tackled on their own through different movements, Serano felt that they were deeply interconnected, and it was this connection she wanted to explore.