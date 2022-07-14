14 Must-Have Summer Essentials, According To Fashion Insiders

"In the summer when it’s hot, there’s nothing easier than throwing on a perfect dress. It’s a complete outfit and is the coolest option when temperatures rise outside. The best part about a summer dress, too, is that you can keep it casual or dress it up. This makes it a super versatile option to go from work or running errands to a happy hour or dinner party. This summer, we’re seeing customers flock toward a lot of bold and fun prints which offer a unique twist to the typical sundress." — Tracy Margolies, Saks Fifth Avenue Chief Merchandising Officer