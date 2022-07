14 Must-Have Summer Essentials, According To Fashion Insiders

The party girl aesthetic continues to lead this trend cycle. "Summer events are back in full force and with them comes a desire to dress up to the nines," says Olivela Chief Merchant Maria Milano. "Now is the time to double down on your partywear style. After all, we're making up for lost time." If party dresses and micro mini skirts aren’t your thing, you can still join in on the fun with sequins and shiny fabrics. "High-shine details have become a standard for a playful upgrade to summer staples,” confirms Arielle Siboni, Bloomingdale’s ready-to-wear fashion director. “Whether you’re attending a wedding or hitting the beach, crystal detailing, injections of lurex, and sequins are the perfect way to add excitement to your outfit."