As a reflection of our lives, reality TV is a format that facilitates difficult but necessary discussions about topics as diverse as HIV/AIDS domestic abuse , and sexuality . Lance Loud, son of Bill and Pat, was one of the first people to be openly gay on U.S. television; after learning he had HIV in 1987, he campaigned for better public awareness and understanding of a much-stigmatized disease until his death in 2001 from complications from hepatitis C. Taylor Armstrong, a former Housewife, wrote a New York Times bestselling autobiography about her experience of domestic violence at the hands of her husband and spoke candidly on camera about how women with seemingly perfect lives can be victims of violent and controlling men. I grew up feeling ashamed and embarrassed of my sexuality, but a generation of young women watch top shagger Maura Higgins waft around the Love Island villa boasting of her "fanny flutters" and rightly conclude that women can be as sexually free, and liberated, as men. More recently, watching Selling Sunset ’s Chrishell Stause agonize about her desire to have children in her 40s reflects the lived experience of many of my friends.