Celebrities Obsess Over The Real Housewives' Best, Most Dramatic Moments

It's hard to imagine a world without the Real Housewives franchise. The first installment of the Bravo reality franchise premiered 12 years ago, when the cable channel launched The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006. Since then, Bravo has introduced us to housewives in New York, Atlanta, Beverly Hills, and more, with these series spawning their own spin-offs and reality specials.
Of course, what the women of the Real Housewives franchise serve up most frequently is drama. While there are plenty of iconic, table-flipping moments to pluck from across the over decade-long runtime of the franchise, this year alone features oodles of epic moments from across each installment.
If you're obsessed with the shenanigans of these socialites, business moguls, and pseudo-royals, then you can bet that celebrities are as well. Speaking in an exclusive clip for Refinery29, stars like Chrissy Teigen, Jerry O'Connell, Molly Shannon, and Debra Messing all shared some of their favorite moments of the year from the franchise.
Some reality TV moments were from the show's epic arguments. Others, simply quotable one-liners. Still, a few stars noted some of the more human moments depicted on the series, such as Tinsley Mortimer and her mother looking at her embryos.
For the rest? Well, you'll just have to watch the video to get schooled on all things Real Housewives.
While you may not be a celebrity, your own voice can be heard when you vote for the Real Housewives Awards over at Bravo. Select your favorite in categories like Best Wig, Best Couple, Best Friends, and, of course, Most Iconic Moment before October 28. The winners will be announced in a special Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen episode airing on October 29.
