Perhaps one of the most anticipated episodes of Real Housewives Of New York aired on Bravo Wednesday night, finally allowing us the experience the "boat ride from hell" Page Six reported on back in February.
"They all thought they were going to die and they were hysterical," a source told the outlet about the Colombian outing. "Bethenny [Frankel], Ramona [Singer] and Dorinda [Medley] were soaked and screaming hysterically, Carole [Radziwill] and Tinsley [Mortimer] were literally throwing up from seasickness. They were far out to sea and they thought they were going down like the Titanic."
At the time, that might have seemed hyperbolic. Now that the episode — filled to the brim with mayhem, terror, and, yes, vomit — has aired, fans are convinced that this is Titanic for the modern age. James Cameron, meet The Real Housewives of New York. They are making a run for your money.
Carole comparing the boat ride to the war zones she’s been to is all I need to know about the real housewives of the titanic #rhony— Kable Kimmy (@kablekimmy) August 2, 2018
And then there's this, retweeted by Bethenny Frankel herself:
In general, viewers are lauding this as must-see television — maybe even the best thing the show has ever filmed.
I feel my whole life has been leading up to the Colombian boat episode of Real Housewives of New York #RHONY— Lauren O'Neill (@loneill90) August 2, 2018
That boat ride may have been the greatest housewives scene in the entire franchise #rhony— Karen Walker (@megjestic) August 2, 2018
All together now:
