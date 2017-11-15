Get ready to relive the greatest romance of our time this holiday season. Titanic (the film) is marking its twentieth birthday with a re-release in select AMC Theatres, with exclusive one-week runs in 87 Dolby Cinema at AMC venues beginning December 1.
Deadline reports that the announcement was made by Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures, and AMC Theatres today.
“We mastered a few minutes of Titanic in Dolby Vision and I was stunned,” said director James Cameron. “It was like seeing it for the first time. Now that the entire film has been mastered, I’m excited to share it with audiences across the U.S. This is beyond 3D, beyond 70mm, it’s beyond anything you’ve seen before. The image leaps off the screen as bright and vibrant as life itself. This is the way all movies should be seen and without a doubt, Titanic has never looked better.”
For those old enough to remember, Titanic hit theaters December 19, 1997, and was an instant classic. It also started a conversation almost instantly about whether or not Rose could have made room on that door for Jack (assuming he existed at all). That effing ending: Jack, Rose, a door, and the frigid Atlantic.
James Cameron said back in January that there was no possible way that the door (yes, that damn infamous door) could have held both Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet). "Look, it’s very, very simple," he explained. "You read page 147 of the script and it says, 'Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive.' It’s that simple."
"The script says Jack dies, he has to die," the director said at the time. "Maybe we screwed up. The board should have been a tiny bit smaller. But the dude’s going down.”
Tickets for the December screenings go on sale Wednesday, November 15, at 5:30 a.m. PST through Dolby Cinema at AMC locations and online.
