Kathy Hilton Loves Airplane Food

Tell us about your worst travel experience. Recently, on my way back to L.A. after a trip to Europe, we found out at the airport that a COVID test was required in order to get on the flight to the U.S., and it could not be a quick rapid test. We had been told that our vaccination cards would be enough! There were around 50 people in the same boat as us, all surprised that the COVID test was required. It was a nightmare being at the airport for six hours, but the silver lining was that we had one more magical night in Paris!